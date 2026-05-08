Cubs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Texas Rangers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Rangers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (26-12) vs. Texas Rangers (17-20)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and MARQ

Cubs vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-134) | TEX: (+114)

CHC: (-134) | TEX: (+114) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | TEX: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | TEX: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 1-1, 2.10 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 1-3, 4.71 ERA

The probable starters are Ben Brown (1-1) for the Cubs and Kumar Rocker (1-3) for the Rangers. In 15 games he pitched with a spread last season, Brown and his team finished with a 6-9-0 record ATS. Brown and his team had a 7-4 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. The Rangers are 3-3-0 against the spread when Rocker starts. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for three Rocker starts this season -- they lost every game.

Cubs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (51.1%)

Cubs vs Rangers Moneyline

The Cubs vs Rangers moneyline has Chicago as a -134 favorite, while Texas is a +114 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Rangers are -154 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +128.

Cubs vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Rangers contest on May 8 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (72%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 13-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 37 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 18-19-0 in 37 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have put together a 10-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Texas has a record of 3-7 (30%).

The Rangers have played in 37 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-20-2).

The Rangers have a 19-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Ian Happ has 33 hits and an OBP of .376, both of which lead the Cubs this season. He's batting .243 and slugging .500.

His batting average ranks 97th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 31st, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Dansby Swanson has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .202/.320/.379.

Alex Bregman is batting .240 with a .339 OBP and 13 RBI for Chicago this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has racked up 40 hits, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .315 and slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 31st in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has a .376 on-base percentage while slugging .449. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .297.

His batting average is 30th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 55th in slugging.

Corey Seager is hitting .209 with six doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .304 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.

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