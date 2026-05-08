Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, versus the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (17-21) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-20)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and DSN

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-136) | DET: (+116)

KC: (-136) | DET: (+116) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+150) | DET: +1.5 (-182)

KC: -1.5 (+150) | DET: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 3-1, 3.32 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-2, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Kris Bubic (3-1) to the mound, while Keider Montero (2-2) will take the ball for the Tigers. Bubic and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Bubic's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Tigers have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Montero's starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Montero starts this season -- they won both.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (57.4%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +116 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Royals are +150 to cover, and the Tigers are -182.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

Royals versus Tigers on May 8 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those games.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 15 of 36 chances this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 17-19-0 in 36 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have a 5-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Tigers have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-19-1).

The Tigers have a 19-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 45 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .298 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .270 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 50th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the majors.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .194 with a .366 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Pasquantino has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 29 hits, an OBP of .237 plus a slugging percentage of .336.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has a team-best .453 slugging percentage. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Including all qualifying players, he is 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 52nd in slugging.

Riley Greene's .395 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .459.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler has 28 hits, a team-high for the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson has six doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .207.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

4/16/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/31/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2025: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/23/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/22/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/1/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!