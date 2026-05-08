NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 8

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the New York Knicks versus the Philadelphia 76ers, should provide some fireworks.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (60.69% win probability)

Knicks (60.69% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1.5)

76ers (-1.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: 76ers -120, Knicks +102

76ers -120, Knicks +102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (50.56% win probability)

Spurs (50.56% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-4.5)

Spurs (-4.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Spurs -196, Timberwolves +164

Spurs -196, Timberwolves +164 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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