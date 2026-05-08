Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (18-20) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-20)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152)

SEA: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 2-1, 2.59 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-2, 2.72 ERA

The Mariners will call on Emerson Hancock (2-1) against the White Sox and Sean Burke (2-2). Hancock's team is 2-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Hancock starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The White Sox are 2-3-0 ATS in Burke's five starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 2-3 in Burke's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (57.5%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

The Mariners vs White Sox moneyline has Seattle as a -142 favorite, while Chicago is a +120 underdog at home.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Mariners are +126 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -152.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-White Sox game on May 8, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

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Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 17 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won nine of 17 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 38 opportunities.

The Mariners are 13-25-0 against the spread in their 38 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have put together a 14-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

Chicago has a 12-12 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-17-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 19-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 36 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .265 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .412.

He is 60th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez has hit five homers this season while driving in 17 runs. He's batting .260 this season and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 70th, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Cole Young has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks while hitting .215. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami has 31 hits with a .369 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .237 while slugging .565.

He is currently 109th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Colson Montgomery is batting .227 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .376 slugging percentage paces his team.

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