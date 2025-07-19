Yankees vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB's Saturday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Braves Game Info
- New York Yankees (53-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-53)
- Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: FDSSO and YES
Yankees vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | ATL: (+110)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Yankees vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-5, 4.63 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 2-1, 6.32 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (6-5) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (2-1) will answer the bell for the Braves. Warren and his team have a record of 8-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Warren starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-7. Wentz never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Yankees vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (54.7%)
Yankees vs Braves Moneyline
- Atlanta is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -130 favorite on the road.
Yankees vs Braves Spread
- The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Braves. The Yankees are +126 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -152.
Yankees vs Braves Over/Under
- A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Braves game on July 19, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been victorious in 49, or 58.3%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has been victorious 44 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 96 opportunities.
- The Yankees are 43-53-0 against the spread in their 96 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Braves have been the moneyline underdog 21 total times this season. They've gone 5-16 in those games.
- Atlanta has a 2-9 record (winning only 18.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 36 times this season for a 36-50-6 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have put together a 40-52-0 record ATS this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.460), slugging percentage (.728) and total hits (126) this season. He has a .354 batting average.
- He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Cody Bellinger is batting .282 with 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- His batting average ranks 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 27th.
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .287 with a .431 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.
- Trent Grisham is batting .252 with a .357 OBP and 33 RBI for New York this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson is leading the Braves with 95 hits. He's batting .262 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- He ranks 72nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Marcell Ozuna has a .366 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .396.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 123rd, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 107th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .221 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- Ronald Acuna has eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .329.
Yankees vs Braves Head to Head
- 7/18/2025: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/23/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/22/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/21/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/16/2023: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/15/2023: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/14/2023: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!