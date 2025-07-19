Yankees vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Atlanta Braves.

Yankees vs Braves Game Info

New York Yankees (53-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-53)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and YES

Yankees vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | ATL: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | ATL: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-5, 4.63 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 2-1, 6.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (6-5) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (2-1) will answer the bell for the Braves. Warren and his team have a record of 8-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Warren starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-7. Wentz never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Yankees vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (54.7%)

Yankees vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -130 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Braves Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Braves. The Yankees are +126 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -152.

Yankees vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Braves game on July 19, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Yankees vs Braves Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 49, or 58.3%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 44 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 96 opportunities.

The Yankees are 43-53-0 against the spread in their 96 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog 21 total times this season. They've gone 5-16 in those games.

Atlanta has a 2-9 record (winning only 18.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 36 times this season for a 36-50-6 record against the over/under.

The Braves have put together a 40-52-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.460), slugging percentage (.728) and total hits (126) this season. He has a .354 batting average.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Cody Bellinger is batting .282 with 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average ranks 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .287 with a .431 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham is batting .252 with a .357 OBP and 33 RBI for New York this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is leading the Braves with 95 hits. He's batting .262 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Marcell Ozuna has a .366 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .396.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 123rd, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .221 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Ronald Acuna has eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .329.

Yankees vs Braves Head to Head

7/18/2025: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/22/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/21/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/16/2023: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/15/2023: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

