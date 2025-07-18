Twins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Minnesota Twins face the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Twins vs Rockies Game Info

Minnesota Twins (47-49) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-74)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and MNNT

Twins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-166) | COL: (+140)

MIN: (-166) | COL: (+140) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

MIN: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 3-8, 4.95 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-10, 5.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Chris Paddack (3-8) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (1-10) will get the nod for the Rockies. Paddack and his team have a record of 8-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Paddack's team has a record of 1-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Freeland starts, the Rockies are 6-11-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 3-13 in those games.

Twins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56.7%)

Twins vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Rockies reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-166) and Colorado as the underdog (+140) despite being the home team.

Twins vs Rockies Spread

The Twins are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are -111 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -108.

Twins vs Rockies Over/Under

Twins versus Rockies on July 18 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (53.3%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 92 opportunities.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 47-45-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 22.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-70).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Colorado has a 16-58 record (winning just 21.6% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 94 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-53-3).

The Rockies have collected a 37-57-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 86 hits and an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .574. He's batting .289.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .588 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Ty France has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .247 with a .344 OBP and 34 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Jeffers brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high OBP (.325) and slugging percentage (.517), while leading the Rockies in hits (89, while batting .277).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 46th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .264. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 67th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 65th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has nine doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .257.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .323 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!