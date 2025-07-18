Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, versus the Houston Astros.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (51-45) vs. Houston Astros (56-40)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 6-5, 3.41 ERA vs Brandon Walter (Astros) - 1-2, 3.98 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (6-5, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Brandon Walter (1-2, 3.98 ERA). Castillo and his team are 8-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-6. The Astros have gone 3-4-0 ATS in Walter's seven starts with a set spread. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for three Walter starts this season -- they lost every time.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.6%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Seattle is +150 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

The Mariners-Astros contest on July 18 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 33, or 55.9%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 25-17 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 93 chances this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 41-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros are 17-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 63% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Houston has gone 10-4 (71.4%).

The Astros have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-53-2).

The Astros have covered 50.5% of their games this season, going 48-47-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (90) this season while batting .259 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .634.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .252 with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 93rd, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Rodriguez brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Randy Arozarena is batting .251 with a .463 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Arozarena heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .290/.391/.391 this season and leads the Mariners with an OPS of .782.

Crawford brings a 14-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .277. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 46th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Altuve brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks while batting .246.

Cam Smith is batting .277 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

5/25/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/24/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

