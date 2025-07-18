Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-50) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (51-46)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSMW

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-126) | STL: (+108)

ARI: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+168) | STL: +1.5 (-205)

ARI: -1.5 (+168) | STL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 9-6, 5.07 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-5, 4.49 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (9-6, 5.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Andre Pallante (5-5, 4.49 ERA). Pfaadt's team is 11-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pfaadt's team has a record of 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have gone 11-7-0 ATS in Pallante's 18 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -126 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are +168 to cover, and the Cardinals are -205.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Cardinals game on July 18, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (49.2%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 20 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 94 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 44-50-0 against the spread in their 94 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 51% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-25).

St. Louis is 11-18 (winning just 37.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 94 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-40-4).

The Cardinals have collected a 52-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .413.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Eugenio Suarez has 87 hits, which leads Arizona batters this season. He's batting .250 with 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average ranks 101st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Suarez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.456) powered by 30 extra-base hits.

Naylor enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with six walks.

Corbin Carroll has 21 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated a .367 on-base percentage and a .430 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .297.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Donovan enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two walks and two RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 108th, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 114th in slugging.

Alec Burleson paces the Cardinals with 85 hits.

Willson Contreras is batting .253 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2023: 11-7 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

