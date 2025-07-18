Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-39) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (56-40)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSWI

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | MIL: (+158)

LAD: (-188) | MIL: (+158) Spread: LAD: - | MIL: -

LAD: - | MIL: - Total: -

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-0, 3.52 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 7-2, 3.55 ERA

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (1-0) for the Dodgers and Quinn Priester (7-2) for the Brewers. Glasnow's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Glasnow's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. When Priester starts, the Brewers are 5-7-0 against the spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Priester's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.4%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Dodgers, Milwaukee is the underdog at +158, and Los Angeles is -188 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (62.2%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 26 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 95 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 41-54-0 against the spread in their 95 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have put together a 22-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.9% of those games).

Milwaukee has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +158 or longer.

In the 94 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-52-1).

The Brewers have gone 51-43-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 102 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .605, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .382.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .244 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average is 113th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 118th.

Andy Pages is batting .285 with a .479 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Pages brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a walk and an RBI.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.425) this season, fueled by 80 hits.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has totaled 106 hits with a .461 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 132nd and he is 51st in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick has put up an on-base percentage of .354, a team-best for the Brewers.

Brice Turang is batting .274 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 39 walks.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2024: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2024: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

