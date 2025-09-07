Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (79-63) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-60)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and SNET

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | TOR: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | TOR: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 15-5, 2.98 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 5-2, 4.11 ERA

The Yankees will call on Max Fried (15-5) against the Blue Jays and Max Scherzer (5-2). Fried and his team have a record of 16-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has a record of 18-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Scherzer starts, the Blue Jays are 8-5-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Scherzer's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60.7%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +126 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -152.

Yankees versus Blue Jays on Sept. 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 70 wins in the 119 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 39 of 61 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 68 of 140 chances this season.

In 140 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 65-75-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 72 total times this season. They've gone 41-31 in those games.

Toronto is 5-3 (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-56-6).

The Blue Jays have put together an 83-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.441), slugging percentage (.658) and total hits (154) this season. He has a .322 batting average.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Judge has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with four walks.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .275 with 23 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham is batting .245 with a .479 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has 28 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .299 with 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 76 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .394.

He is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Guerrero brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Bo Bichette's .483 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .311 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average ranks third among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 31st in slugging.

George Springer has racked up a team-best OBP (.396), while leading the Blue Jays in hits (126).

Ernie Clement is hitting .275 with 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

