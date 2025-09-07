3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Ravens at Bills on Sunday Night Football

What better way to cap off the opening Sunday of the 2025 season than with the two favorites to win the AFC squaring off?

We get that as the Baltimore Ravens head north to take on the Buffalo Bills.

I think we'll see points in this game, so I like the touchdown category for the single-game FanDuel Picks slate.

Let's dig into my three favorites for what should be a thrilling game.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Ravens at Bills

Josh Allen More Than 0.5 Touchdowns

Because the Bills use the tush push, I'd expect Josh Allen to be a "mild" pick. Instead, we can get him at a regular mark, making him a must-have for me.

Allen had a rushing touchdown in 9 of 19 games last year and 14 of 20 the year before, the two years the team has used the tush push. That's a 59.0% hit rate across the two years combined.

That lower rate last year came in part due to a bunch of long touchdowns by James Cook. If we get fewer of those, Allen's rate should increase, so he's a key building block for lineups.

Derrick Henry More Than 0.5 Touchdowns (Mild Pick)

This one is mild, meaning your guaranteed payout for having your entire lineup hit is reduced, but I think that's a fair tradeoff.

Unlike the Bills, the Ravens don't use the tush push. This keeps open more rushing touchdown equity for Derrick Henry, who took full advantage last year. He scored 77.3% of the Ravens' rushing touchdowns across relevant games, adding 4.9% of the receiving touchdowns.

If this game is as high-scoring as I think it should be, Henry's very likely to be a part of it, making this a viable pick despite the mild label.

Justice Hill Less Than 18.5 Receiving Yards

Although Justice Hill is a great pass-catching back, there's a bit of ambiguity around his role that I don't believe is baked into this number.

Hill had more than 18.5 receiving yards in 7 of 14 full games last year. However, for a lot of those, Keaton Mitchell's role was super muted. He didn't debut until Week 10 and played just five regular-season games all year.

Now, Mitchell is an extra year removed from his devastating knee injury, and head coach John Harbaugh has said Mitchell's role should expand. Mitchell was dynamic in the passing game as a rookie, so I wouldn't be shocked if he eats into Hill's role there this year. Thus, I'm willing to include a Hill "less than" pick in my lineup.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.