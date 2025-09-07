3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Lions at Packers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Sunday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Lions at Packers Betting Picks

Alternate Spread Alternate Spread Detroit Lions (+2.5) -122 View more odds in Sportsbook

The offseason steam around the Packers is a bit of a tradition at this point since the Jordan Love breakout, but Detroit has still won six of seven against the Cheeseheads.

There's been a lot of change in Motown, but most NFL teams would consider the squad still having plenty of continuity. They return 9 of 11 offensive starters from a team that won 15 games last year. Ben Johnson might have been great on the sticks, but there are a lot of playcallers that could pilot this bunch to good results.

Green Bay also may not have any defensive additions of true note to stop the squad that's put up 26.6 PPG in this same time. Micah Parsons (back) is questionable to make his Packers debut, and unnervingly considering the receiving talent of the Lions, the team waved goodbye to Jaire Alexander without a replacement.

My colleague Riley Thomas built a Lions-Packers Same Game Parlay around targeting this vulnerable Green Bay secondary, and it's understandable as to why.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer David Montgomery +144 View more odds in Sportsbook

So, let me get this straight. Just because John Morton -- from inside the same building -- is now calling plays instead of Johnson, we're just assuming that things will be shifted?

Jahmyr Gibbs did average 0.12 expected points added per carry (EPA/c) to David Montgomery's -0.05, but Monty's role has always been to eat more inefficient, predictable downs and distances. Morton was entirely non-committal to how the backfield split looks this year.

With that the case, I'll roll the dice on a Monty touchdown at plus money. He cashed this in 13 of 17 games last year behind a 29.7% share of the Lions' total red zone opportunities in games the two backs played together. Gibbs (28.0%) took a slight backseat, so even if that flips, Monty still should be a force at the goal line.

The market seems to have adjusted like fantasy football rankings did. It's assuming Gibbs will get a larger share of the work in 2025 because he's more efficient on a per-touch basis. There's value to Montgomery's "less efficient" touches in the real world, though.

Matthew Golden - Receiving Yds Matthew Golden Over Sep 7 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Green Bay's overall breakthrough this season likely hinges on Matthew Golden.

In 2024, the team had the third-highest rush rate over expectation (8.3%) because of a small problem. Their receivers couldn't catch the football. They had the third-highest amount of drops (33) despite the minimal passing volume. That's where Golden could help.

A polarizing prospect, Golden was the best receiver in the draft, according to my big board. It's up to you if that matters, but his glide through routes, easy speeds, sure hands at the catch point, and ability to produce in the biggest spots was very reminiscent of Chris Olave. My "hype" manifested in a No. 22 overall pick by the Packers, and he's reportedly delivering at camp.

The Pack's leader in target share was at 19.6%. Romeo Doubs produced 46.2 receiving yards per game on that share of looks. That's a good lens into how silly this line could look if Golden is indeed "the guy" the Packers desperately needed.

