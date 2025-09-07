4 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 9/7/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

If there's an offseason focal point for the Pittsburgh Pirates, it's the ability to hit -- or even make contact -- with right-handed pitching.

Pittsburgh has a bottom-10 OPS (.700) and strikeout rate (23.4%) against northpaws in the last 30 days, and that's actually an improvement over their season-long numbers. Jacob Misiorowski has to be licking his chops in this matchup.

Mis has actually already aced this test previously, tossing five scoreless innings with eight punchouts on June 25th. He's dominated with a 3.19 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 35.4% K rate in his rookie season.

The Milwaukee Brewers also have the ninth-best reliever SIERA (3.58) this month, so the Buccos will struggle to find comfortable at-bats at all points of Sunday's affair.

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

A pitching edge should carry the 71-71 Cincinnati Reds to a favorable position today.

Hunter Greene on the mound has typically been a very good thing. Greene has navigated a bottom-five ballpark for pitchers to post a 2.70 ERA, and the predictive SIERA (3.13) is stellar, too. They've won 8 of his 14 starts this season despite not playing offense as well as they are currently.

Cincinnati's .744 OPS against righties over the past 30 days is 15th in MLB. Oddsmakers are a bit concerned that the New York Mets' league-best .912 OPS against them can chase Greene, but I'm optomistic the Reds keep pace against Brandon Sproat in his MLB debut.

Watch the bullpens carefully if this one is close late. The Mets' 26th-ranked bullpen SIERA (4.12) could come back to haunt them -- which is not news to the fans of the team.

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

I'm not sure if this is oddsmakers a bit focused on today's NFL opener or what, but this run line should be closer to even money. Start to finish, the Kansas City Royals should have an advantage at home today.

That's due to facing Bailey Ober, whose 6.02 road ERA doesn't inspire a ton of hope outside of Target Field. Overall, Ober's 4.63 SIERA is pacing for the worst mark of his career, and he's given up at least three earned runs in 8 of his last 10 starts. After the righty departs, the Minnesota Twins have MLB's worst bullpen SIERA over the last 30 (4.65), as well.

Kansas City answers with Michael Lorenzen (4.23 SIERA) and the superior bullpen. It used to be you could get one over on the Royals' offense, but K.C. actually has a significantly better team OPS (.788) against righties than Minnesota (.662) in the past month of play.

Look for the Royals to do what Patrick Mahomes couldn't and get a convincing win for the "Heart of America".

When Ober is surrendering 2.10 HR/9, I think I'd be a fool to not at least look at the home run market in this one. I was stunned to find this number for Vinnie Pasquantino.

Pasquatch has lambasted righties for a 1.041 OPS, .403 ISO, 46.9% flyball rate, and 37.5% hard-hit rate over his last 85 plate appearances against righties. If you're looking for where the Royals' improvement has come, look no further than the first baseman's team-high nine bombs in this stretch.

Ober's problems intensify against opposite-handed sticks, coughing up 2.45 HR/9 to that side of the dish with a 53.9% flyball rate. He's let up multiple homers in 7 of his last 11 starts overall.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 0.28 median HRs from Pasquantino in this one, meaning we'd have set him closer to +309 to round the bases.

