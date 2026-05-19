Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (29-19) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-26)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS, YES, and SN1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | TOR: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | TOR: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 5-1, 3.42 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 3-1, 2.41 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (5-1, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.41 ERA). Warren's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team is 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Cease starts, the Blue Jays are 5-4-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for one Cease start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (56.7%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +120 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and New York is +146 to cover the runline.

Yankees versus Blue Jays on May 19 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 26, or 61.9%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 18 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 20 of their 46 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 24-22-0 against the spread in their 46 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 19 total times this season. They've gone 5-14 in those games.

Toronto is 1-4 (winning just 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 47 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-23-0).

The Blue Jays have gone 21-26-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in slugging percentage (.590) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He has a .266 batting average and an on-base percentage of .398.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has hit six homers this season while driving in 32 runs. He's batting .271 this season and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Ben Rice leads his team in OBP (.400) and total hits (45) this season.

Rice heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .166 with a .297 OBP and 27 RBI for New York this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .374, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .285 and slugging .378.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 27th and he is 110th in slugging.

Ernie Clement is slugging .406 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto has racked up 39 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .261 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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