Red Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Royals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (20-27) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-28)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | KC: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

BOS: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 2-2, 2.44 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Royals) - 0-0, 10.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (2-2) to the mound, while Bailey Falter will answer the bell for the Royals. Suarez and his team are 2-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season Falter and his team went 16-8-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Falter and his team finished with a 9-8 record in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Red Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (50.5%)

Red Sox vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -130 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Royals are -162 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +136.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Royals contest on May 19 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 7-12 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 20 of 47 chances this season.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 19-28-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 38.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-13).

Kansas City is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 45 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-25-0).

The Royals have gone 19-26-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .808, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .446. He has a .291 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 40 hits, which is tops among Boston batters this season. He's batting .253 with 16 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 42 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.354/.432.

Rafaela enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .357 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jarren Duran has four home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .181 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.487), while leading the Royals in hits (57, while batting .302).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 64th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .198 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Salvador Perez has five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .201.

Red Sox vs Royals Head to Head

5/18/2026: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/6/2025: 7-3 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/5/2025: 6-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/4/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2025: 10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2024: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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