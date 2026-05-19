Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (27-22) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-28)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-124) | DET: (+106)

CLE: (-124) | DET: (+106) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170)

CLE: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 5-1, 2.35 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-3, 3.65 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Parker Messick (5-1, 2.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Keider Montero (2-3, 3.65 ERA). Messick and his team have a record of 7-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Messick starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. The Tigers are 5-3-0 against the spread when Montero starts. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Montero's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Guardians, Detroit is the underdog at +106, and Cleveland is -124 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Guardians are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -170 to cover.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

Guardians versus Tigers on May 19 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 14, or 56%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 10 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 46 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 25-21-0 against the spread in their 46 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 7-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Detroit has gone 2-6 (25%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-25-1).

The Tigers have a 23-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .369 while slugging .430.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 65th in slugging.

Ramirez has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .529 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Chase DeLauter has an OPS of .843, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .481 this season. He's batting .275.

He is 42nd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the majors.

Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with an OPS of .787. He has a slash line of .288/.375/.412 this season.

Rocchio enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland with 40 hits, batting .270 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Martinez enters this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .268 with a double, four home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 28 walks while hitting .291. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 72nd in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two walks.

Riley Greene leads his team with 56 hits and a .422 on-base percentage, with a team-best .485 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .327.

His batting average is fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has nine doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .247.

Matt Vierling is batting .211 with nine doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

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