Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (27-19) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-23)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-108) | PIT: (-108)

STL: (-108) | PIT: (-108) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-184) | PIT: -1.5 (+150)

STL: +1.5 (-184) | PIT: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 2-2, 4.40 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 4-2, 3.59 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (2-2) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (4-2) will take the ball for the Pirates. When Liberatore starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. This will be Liberatore's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Pirates have a 4-4-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in five of Keller's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (52.3%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Pirates reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-108) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Pirates on May 19, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 3-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 45 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals are 28-17-0 against the spread in their 45 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won six of the 17 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).

Pittsburgh is 6-11 (winning only 35.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 24 of those games (24-21-1).

The Pirates have a 23-23-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 52 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .584, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .301 batting average and an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 15th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .277 and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average is 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Burleson enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double and three RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .233 with a .401 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Ivan Herrera has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.

Herrera heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has 39 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .247 and slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Oneil Cruz's .466 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 74th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-high .384 on-base percentage.

Spencer Horwitz has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .273.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

4/30/2026: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/29/2026: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/28/2026: 11-7 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/27/2026: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/28/2025: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/26/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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