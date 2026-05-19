Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Mets take on the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (21-26) vs. Washington Nationals (23-25)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126)

NYM: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 2-2, 2.92 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 4-2, 3.53 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nolan McLean (2-2) for the Mets and Foster Griffin (4-2) for the Nationals. McLean's team is 4-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McLean's team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-5. The Nationals have gone 5-4-0 ATS in Griffin's nine starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 6-3 record in Griffin's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (61.1%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Mets are +105 to cover, and the Nationals are -126.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The Mets-Nationals game on May 19 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious four times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 19 of 47 chances this season.

The Mets are 20-27-0 against the spread in their 47 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals are 21-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Washington has a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-15-3).

The Nationals have put together a 27-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .286. He has an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .487.

Soto has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Carson Benge leads New York with an OBP of .313 this season while batting .253 with 12 walks and 23 runs scored. He's slugging .360.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging in the majors.

Benge has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .570, fueled by an OBP of .273 and a team-best slugging percentage of .297 this season.

Bichette enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien has three home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Semien has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated 52 hits with a .529 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Nationals. He's batting .299 and with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 16th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Abrams takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with three doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

James Wood has a .395 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .516.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .263.

Luis Garcia has nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks while hitting .268.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

5/18/2026: 16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2026: 14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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