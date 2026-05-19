Brewers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (27-18) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-19)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | CHC: (+100)

MIL: (-118) | CHC: (+100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+106) | Under: (-130)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 3-2, 2.12 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 1-1, 1.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (3-2) to the mound, while Ben Brown (1-1) will take the ball for the Cubs. Misiorowski's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Misiorowski's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. Brown has started two games with set spreads, and the Cubs covered in both opportunities. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for one Brown start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.4%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Cubs, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and Chicago is +100 playing at home.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Brewers are +146 to cover, and the Cubs are -176.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cubs contest on May 19, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 15 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 21 of 45 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 27-18-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have won 53.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-7).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Chicago has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 47 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-19-0).

The Cubs have put together a 21-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 44 hits. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 43rd in slugging.

William Contreras has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .380 this season. He's batting .281.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two walks and an RBI.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 40 hits. He is batting .288 this season and 17 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Bauers takes a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .389 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Frelick enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has a .384 slugging percentage, which leads the Cubs. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 76th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson is batting .194 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is currently 159th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Ian Happ is batting .222 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Michael Busch has a .367 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

5/18/2026: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/11/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/9/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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