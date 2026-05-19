Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Houston Astros.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Twins vs Astros Game Info

Minnesota Twins (22-26) vs. Houston Astros (19-30)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and SCHN

Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 2-3, 6.86 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zebby Matthews (1-0) for the Twins and Lance McCullers (2-3) for the Astros. Matthews helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Matthews' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Astros have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when McCullers starts. The Astros have a 3-3 record in McCullers' six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.4%)

Twins vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -142 favorite at home.

Twins vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +146 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -176.

Twins vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Astros on May 19 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with seven wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -142 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 47 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 25-22-0 in 47 games with a line this season.

The Astros have put together a 13-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Houston has a 5-11 record (winning only 31.2% of its games).

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-19-2).

The Astros are 19-30-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.319), slugging percentage (.580) and total hits (44) this season. He has a .260 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .295 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .408.

Jeffers has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Brooks Lee has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Luke Keaschall has been key for Minnesota with 39 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .310.

Keaschall has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has a team-best OBP (.427) and slugging percentage (.633), while pacing the Astros in hits (56, while batting .316).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 10th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is batting .267 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .250 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Cam Smith has six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .199.

Twins vs Astros Head to Head

5/18/2026: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/15/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/14/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/13/2025: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2025: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/7/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/5/2024: 13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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