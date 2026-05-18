Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Monday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (28-19) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-25)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and SN1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-200) | TOR: (+168)

NYY: (-200) | TOR: (+168) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+102) | TOR: +1.5 (-122)

NYY: -1.5 (+102) | TOR: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-2, 3.00 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.93 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.93 ERA). Weathers' team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Weathers' team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. When Corbin starts, the Blue Jays are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-3 record in Corbin's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (61.5%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +168 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +102 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -122.

Yankees versus Blue Jays, on May 18, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

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Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 25, or 61%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 45 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 24-21-0 in 45 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays are 5-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.8% of those games).

Toronto has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

In the 46 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-23-0).

The Blue Jays have covered 43.5% of their games this season, going 20-26-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in slugging percentage (.598) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He has a .266 batting average and an on-base percentage of .401.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 57th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Ben Rice leads New York with 44 hits and an OBP of .406 this season. He's batting .301 and slugging .671.

He ranks 13th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and first in slugging in the major leagues.

Cody Bellinger is batting .265 with a .458 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 25 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .338.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .373 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .286 while slugging .381.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto paces his team with 38 hits. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is currently 118th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ernie Clement has a team-high .390 slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .261.

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