Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (20-26) vs. Washington Nationals (23-24)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-148) | WSH: (+126)

NYM: (-148) | WSH: (+126) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

NYM: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 10 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 0-0, 3.45 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-4, 5.91 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Christian Scott and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-4, 5.91 ERA). Scott and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Scott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Nationals have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Irvin's nine starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 4-4 record in Irvin's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.9%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

The Mets vs Nationals moneyline has New York as a -148 favorite, while Washington is a +126 underdog at home.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Nationals are -128 to cover, and the Mets are +106.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Nationals on May 18 is 10. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

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Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (50%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 8-13 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 46 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 19-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 47.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-23).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Washington has a record of 12-15 (44.4%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 29 times this season for a 29-15-3 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together a 27-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is batting .281 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .376 while slugging .491.

Soto has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Mark Vientos leads New York with 32 hits. He is batting .241 this season and has 12 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 107th, his on-base percentage 149th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Vientos has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Carson Benge is batting .243 with a .347 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Benge brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with a double and two RBIs.

Marcus Semien has been key for New York with 38 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .325.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up a slugging percentage of .530 and has 50 hits, both team-best figures for the Nationals. He's batting .298 and with an on-base percentage of .388.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 20th in slugging.

Abrams heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

James Wood paces his team with a .389 OBP. He has a batting average of .242 while slugging .511.

His batting average ranks 106th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has a .451 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is batting .273 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

4/30/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2026: 14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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