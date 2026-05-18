Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (30-15) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-26)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and MASN

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-138) | BAL: (+118)

TB: (-138) | BAL: (+118) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 4-2, 2.27 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-4, 5.77 ERA

The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (4-2) for the Rays and Trevor Rogers (2-4) for the Orioles. McClanahan and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. McClanahan has started six games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Orioles have a 2-5-0 ATS record in Rogers' seven starts that had a set spread. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for two Rogers starts this season -- they lost both.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (60.9%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Orioles reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-138) and Baltimore as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Orioles. The Rays are +152 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -184.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Orioles contest on May 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 18 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has been a -138 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every time.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 44 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 27-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won seven of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35%).

Baltimore has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-19-1).

The Orioles have a 21-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.7% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (44) this season while batting .256 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 49 hits. He's batting .295 while slugging .458.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in the majors.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .270 with 27 walks and 24 runs scored.

Chandler Simpson has an OPS of .677, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .349 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has put up a .419 on-base percentage and a .366 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .262.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 65th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 124th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 146th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson paces the Orioles with 42 hits.

Adley Rutschman has nine doubles, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .268.

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