Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Reds Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (24-23) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-23)
- Date: Monday, May 18, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and Reds.TV
Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | CIN: (+108)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-4, 6.21 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-1, 8.68 ERA
The Phillies will call on Andrew Painter (1-4) against the Reds and Nick Lodolo (0-1). Painter and his team are 1-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Painter's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. Lodolo has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds failed to cover in both opportunities. The Reds have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Lodolo starts this season.
Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (51.5%)
Phillies vs Reds Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Phillies, Cincinnati is the underdog at +108, and Philadelphia is -126 playing at home.
Phillies vs Reds Spread
- The Phillies are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -200 to cover.
Phillies vs Reds Over/Under
- The over/under for Phillies-Reds on May 18 is 9.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
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Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been victorious in 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Philadelphia has won 17 of 30 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 47 opportunities.
- The Phillies are 15-32-0 against the spread in their 47 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have compiled a 15-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.6% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cincinnati has a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games).
- In the 45 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-15-1).
- The Reds have put together a 26-19-0 record ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 48 hits. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Harper will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 41 hits. He is batting .230 this season and has 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .624 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .830, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.
- Marsh heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles and an RBI.
- Trea Turner has four home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.
- Turner heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has racked up an on-base percentage of .364, a slugging percentage of .540, and has 57 hits, all club-bests for the Reds (while batting .302).
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 16th in slugging.
- De La Cruz hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .419 with six doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Sal Stewart is batting .243 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 50th in slugging.
- Spencer Steer is batting .269 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Matt McLain is hitting .213 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
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