Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (24-23) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-23)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Reds.TV

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200)

PHI: -1.5 (+164) | CIN: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-4, 6.21 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-1, 8.68 ERA

The Phillies will call on Andrew Painter (1-4) against the Reds and Nick Lodolo (0-1). Painter and his team are 1-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Painter's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. Lodolo has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds failed to cover in both opportunities. The Reds have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Lodolo starts this season.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.5%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Phillies, Cincinnati is the underdog at +108, and Philadelphia is -126 playing at home.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -200 to cover.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Reds on May 18 is 9.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

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Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 17 of 30 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 47 opportunities.

The Phillies are 15-32-0 against the spread in their 47 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have compiled a 15-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cincinnati has a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games).

In the 45 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-15-1).

The Reds have put together a 26-19-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 48 hits. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Harper will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 41 hits. He is batting .230 this season and has 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .624 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .830, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Marsh heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles and an RBI.

Trea Turner has four home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Turner heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up an on-base percentage of .364, a slugging percentage of .540, and has 57 hits, all club-bests for the Reds (while batting .302).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 16th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .419 with six doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Sal Stewart is batting .243 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .269 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Matt McLain is hitting .213 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

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