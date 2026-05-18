Marlins vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Miami Marlins will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Monday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Marlins vs Braves Game Info

Miami Marlins (21-26) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-15)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and BravesVsn

Marlins vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-116) | ATL: (-102)

MIA: (-116) | ATL: (-102) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-194) | ATL: -1.5 (+160)

MIA: +1.5 (-194) | ATL: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 3-0, 3.21 ERA vs JR Ritchie (Braves) - 1-0, 3.32 ERA

The Marlins will look to Max Meyer (3-0) versus the Braves and JR Ritchie (1-0). When Meyer starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Meyer has started six games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Braves covered all of the four games Ritchie started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Braves have a 2-1 record in Ritchie's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (55%)

Marlins vs Braves Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Braves reveal Miami as the favorite (-116) and Atlanta as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Marlins vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Braves are +160 to cover, while the Marlins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Braves Over/Under

Marlins versus Braves on May 18 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

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Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (64%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 14-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 46 opportunities.

The Marlins are 19-27-0 against the spread in their 46 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have gone 6-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Atlanta has gone 6-3 (66.7%).

The Braves have played in 47 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-25-3).

The Braves have covered 66% of their games this season, going 31-16-0 against the spread.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards leads Miami in OBP (.404) this season, fueled by 55 hits. He has a .318 batting average and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Edwards hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBIs.

Liam Hicks is hitting .283 with three doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 34th, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 63 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .503.

Lopez enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has three home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

Marsee has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin has put up an on-base percentage of .385 and a slugging percentage of .543. Both lead the Braves. He's batting .301.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Matt Olson leads his team with 50 hits. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified players, he is 42nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is batting .275 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Michael Harris II is hitting .293 with five doubles, eight home runs and seven walks.

Marlins vs Braves Head to Head

4/15/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/14/2026: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/13/2026: 10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2025: 12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/26/2025: 11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/25/2025: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/9/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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