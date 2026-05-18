Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (20-27) vs. Cleveland Guardians (26-22)

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Fox Sports 1, DSN, and CleGuardians.TV

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-154) | CLE: (+130)

DET: (-154) | CLE: (+130) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164)

DET: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-2, 4.32 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 2-4, 5.60 ERA

The Tigers will call on Framber Valdez (2-2) versus the Guardians and Slade Cecconi (2-4). Valdez and his team have a record of 5-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Valdez's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). When Cecconi starts, the Guardians are 3-6-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Cecconi's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those games.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

The Tigers vs Guardians moneyline has Detroit as a -154 favorite, while Cleveland is a +130 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +136 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -164.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Guardians on May 18, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

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Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 4-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 47 opportunities.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 23-24-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 11 of the 21 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (52.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Cleveland has gone 4-4 (50%).

The Guardians have played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-21-0).

The Guardians have a 25-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .290 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .394 and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with three walks.

Riley Greene has a slash line of .320/.410/.473 this season and a team-best OPS of .884.

Among qualifiers, he is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (37) this season, and 17 of those have gone for extra bases.

Matt Vierling has been key for Detroit with 23 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .369.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .229. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Ramirez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Chase DeLauter has a .367 OBP while slugging .494. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .282.

His batting average ranks 35th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio is hitting .285 with five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Angel Martinez's 38 hits lead his team.

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