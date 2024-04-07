Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Yankees facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (7-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-5)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | TOR: (+132)

NYY: (-156) | TOR: (+132) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156)

NYY: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-0, 1.93 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 11.81 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Gil for the Yankees and Bowden Francis (0-1) for the Blue Jays. Gil helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gil's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Francis has started only one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays failed to cover. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for one Francis start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (58.8%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +132 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +130 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -156.

The over/under for the Yankees versus Blue Jays game on April 7 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in three of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has played as a favorite of -156 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in two of their nine opportunities.

The Yankees are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have a 3-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-4-0).

The Blue Jays have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 4-5-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by two extra-base hits. He has a .333 batting average and an on-base percentage of .442.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Anthony Volpe has 11 hits and an OBP of .455, both of which lead the Yankees this season. He's batting .379 and slugging .586.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Oswaldo Cabrera is batting .333 with a .567 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Aaron Judge has two home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has put up an on-base percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .536, and has eight hits, all club-bests for the Blue Jays (while batting .286).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 67th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

George Springer is hitting .182 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 163rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ernie Clement is batting .333 with two doubles and a home run.

Davis Schneider is batting .214 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/6/2024: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/5/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2023: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/27/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2023: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!