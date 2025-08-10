Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the New York Yankees facing the Houston Astros.

Yankees vs Astros Game Info

New York Yankees (62-55) vs. Houston Astros (65-52)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SCHN

Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | HOU: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | HOU: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | HOU: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | HOU: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 12-4, 2.78 ERA vs Jason Alexander (Astros) - 2-1, 5.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Max Fried (12-4) to the mound, while Jason Alexander (2-1) will answer the bell for the Astros. Fried and his team have a record of 13-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has a record of 15-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros are 3-1-0 against the spread when Alexander starts. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Alexander start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60.3%)

Yankees vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while New York is a -184 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Astros are -118 to cover, and the Yankees are -102.

Yankees vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Astros contest on Aug. 10, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 54, or 55.7%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 17 of 27 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 116 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 49-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have gone 22-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 59.5% of those games).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Astros have played in 116 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-61-4).

The Astros have a 58-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 132 hits and an OBP of .447, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .697. He's batting .339.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .274 with 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Anthony Volpe has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Trent Grisham is batting .247 with a .351 OBP and 45 RBI for New York this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a slugging percentage of .468, a team-best for the Astros. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 25th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Altuve takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jeremy Pena's 110 hits and .377 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .320 while slugging .494.

He is second in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Yainer Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .251.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .257 with 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Yankees vs Astros Head to Head

8/9/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/8/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2024: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2024: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/31/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/28/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2023: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

