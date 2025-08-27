FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Tennessee vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

Tennessee vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers versus the Syracuse Orange is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Tennessee vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tennessee: (-599) | Syracuse: (+430)
  • Spread: Tennessee: -13.5 (-115) | Syracuse: +13.5 (-105)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Tennessee had six wins in 12 games against the spread last season.
  • As a 13.5-point or greater favorite last season, Tennessee had two wins against the spread (2-4).
  • In 12 Tennessee games last year, seven hit the over.
  • Syracuse had six wins in 13 games against the spread last year.
  • There were eight Syracuse games (out of 13) that hit the over last season.

Tennessee vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (85.3%)

Tennessee vs Syracuse Point Spread

Syracuse is a 13.5-point underdog against Tennessee. Syracuse is -105 to cover the spread, and Tennessee is -115.

Tennessee vs Syracuse Over/Under

The over/under for the Tennessee versus Syracuse game on Aug. 30 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tennessee vs Syracuse Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Syracuse-Tennessee, Syracuse is the underdog at +430, and Tennessee is -599.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Points Insights

  • The Volunteers had an average implied point total of 35.9 last season, which is 2.9 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (33).
  • The average implied point total last season for the Orange (33.4) is 14.4 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (19).

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

