Tennessee vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers versus the Syracuse Orange is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
The Tennessee Volunteers versus the Syracuse Orange is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Tennessee vs Syracuse Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Tennessee: (-599) | Syracuse: (+430)
- Spread: Tennessee: -13.5 (-115) | Syracuse: +13.5 (-105)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tennessee vs Syracuse Betting Trends
- Tennessee had six wins in 12 games against the spread last season.
- As a 13.5-point or greater favorite last season, Tennessee had two wins against the spread (2-4).
- In 12 Tennessee games last year, seven hit the over.
- Syracuse had six wins in 13 games against the spread last year.
- There were eight Syracuse games (out of 13) that hit the over last season.
Tennessee vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (85.3%)
Tennessee vs Syracuse Point Spread
Syracuse is a 13.5-point underdog against Tennessee. Syracuse is -105 to cover the spread, and Tennessee is -115.
Tennessee vs Syracuse Over/Under
The over/under for the Tennessee versus Syracuse game on Aug. 30 has been set at 51.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Tennessee vs Syracuse Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Syracuse-Tennessee, Syracuse is the underdog at +430, and Tennessee is -599.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Points Insights
- The Volunteers had an average implied point total of 35.9 last season, which is 2.9 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (33).
- The average implied point total last season for the Orange (33.4) is 14.4 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (19).
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
