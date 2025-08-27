Kentucky vs Toledo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Toledo Rockets.

Kentucky vs Toledo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kentucky: (-365) | Toledo: (+285)

Kentucky: (-365) | Toledo: (+285) Spread: Kentucky: -9.5 (-120) | Toledo: +9.5 (-102)

Kentucky: -9.5 (-120) | Toledo: +9.5 (-102) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Kentucky vs Toledo Betting Trends

Kentucky was 7-5-0 against the spread last season.

Kentucky's ATS record as at least 9.5-point favorites was 3-2 last season.

Kentucky had five of its 12 games go over the point total last season.

Toledo posted a 6-7-0 record against the spread last year.

Toledo went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater last year.

Out of 13 Toledo games last season, eight hit the over.

Kentucky vs Toledo Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (72.2%)

Kentucky vs Toledo Point Spread

Kentucky is favored by 9.5 points against Toledo. Kentucky is -120 to cover the spread, while Toledo is -102.

Kentucky vs Toledo Over/Under

Kentucky versus Toledo, on Aug. 30, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Kentucky vs Toledo Moneyline

Kentucky is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while Toledo is a +285 underdog.

Kentucky vs. Toledo Points Insights

The average implied total for the Wildcats last season was 31.3 points, 2.3 more points than their implied total of 29 points in Saturday's game.

The 29.9-point average implied total last season for the Rockets is 9.9 more points than the team's 20-point implied total in this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Toledo Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Stadium: Kroger Field

