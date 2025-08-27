Maryland vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Maryland Terrapins versus the Florida Atlantic Owls is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Maryland vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Maryland: (-581) | Florida Atlantic: (+420)

Maryland: (-581) | Florida Atlantic: (+420) Spread: Maryland: -13.5 (-122) | Florida Atlantic: +13.5 (100)

Maryland: -13.5 (-122) | Florida Atlantic: +13.5 (100) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Maryland vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Against the spread, Maryland went 4-8-0 last season.

Maryland had one win ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater last year.

There were eight Maryland games (out of 12) that hit the over last year.

Florida Atlantic posted a 4-8-0 record against the spread last season.

There were eight Florida Atlantic games (out of 12) that went over the total last season.

Maryland vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Terrapins win (87.9%)

Maryland vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Florida Atlantic is the underdog by 13.5 points against Maryland. Florida Atlantic is -122 to cover the spread, and Maryland is +100.

Maryland vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

The Maryland-Florida Atlantic matchup on Aug. 30 has been given an over/under of 61.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Maryland vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Florida Atlantic-Maryland, Florida Atlantic is the underdog at +420, and Maryland is -581.

Maryland vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

The Terrapins' average implied point total last season was 7.2 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (30.8 implied points on average compared to 38 implied points in this game).

The Owls' average implied point total last season (28.3 points) is 4.3 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (24 points).

Maryland vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Stadium: SECU Stadium

