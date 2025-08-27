Tulane vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Tulane Green Wave facing the Northwestern Wildcats.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tulane vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tulane: (-196) | Northwestern: (+162)

Tulane: (-196) | Northwestern: (+162) Spread: Tulane: -4.5 (-114) | Northwestern: +4.5 (-106)

Tulane: -4.5 (-114) | Northwestern: +4.5 (-106) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tulane vs Northwestern Betting Trends

Against the spread, Tulane went 9-5-0 last year.

As 4.5-point or greater favorites, Tulane went 7-3 against the spread last year.

Out of 14 Tulane games last year, eight went over the total.

Against the spread, Northwestern was 4-8-0 last season.

Northwestern won twice ATS (2-6) as underdogs of 4.5 points or more last season.

In 12 Northwestern games last season, eight of them went over the total.

Tulane vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (88%)

Tulane vs Northwestern Point Spread

Northwestern is an underdog by 4.5 points versus Tulane. Northwestern is -106 to cover the spread, and Tulane is -114.

Tulane vs Northwestern Over/Under

The over/under for Tulane-Northwestern on Aug. 30 is 45.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Tulane vs Northwestern Moneyline

Tulane is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Northwestern is a +162 underdog.

Tulane vs. Northwestern Points Insights

The Green Wave had an average implied point total of 33.2 last season, which is 8.2 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (25).

The 26.4-point average implied total last season for the Wildcats is 5.4 more points than the team's 21-point implied total in this matchup.

Tulane vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Northwestern analysis on FanDuel Research.