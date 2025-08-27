Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Mississippi State: (-610) | Southern Miss: (+440)

Mississippi State: (-610) | Southern Miss: (+440) Spread: Mississippi State: -13.5 (-122) | Southern Miss: +13.5 (100)

Mississippi State: -13.5 (-122) | Southern Miss: +13.5 (100) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Betting Trends

Mississippi State's record against the spread last season was 7-5-0.

Mississippi State covered every time (2-0) as a 13.5-point or higher favorite last season.

Mississippi State had eight of its 12 games go over the point total last season.

Southern Miss covered the spread four times in 12 games last year.

Southern Miss had an ATS record of 3-4 as underdogs of 13.5 points or more last season.

There were five Southern Miss games (out of 12) that hit the over last year.

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (85.6%)

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Point Spread

Mississippi State is favored by 13.5 points over Southern Miss. Mississippi State is -122 to cover the spread, with Southern Miss being +100.

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Over/Under

The over/under for Mississippi State-Southern Miss on Aug. 30 is 59.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Moneyline

Mississippi State is a -610 favorite on the moneyline, while Southern Miss is a +440 underdog.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Points Insights

The Bulldogs' average implied point total last season was 1.7 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (38.7 implied points on average compared to 37 implied points in this game).

The 35.3-point average implied total last season for the Golden Eagles is 12.3 more points than the team's 23-point implied total in this matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Stadium: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss analysis on FanDuel Research.