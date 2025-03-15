Yale vs Princeton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Ivy League Tournament

The No. 1 seed Yale Bulldogs (20-7, 13-1 Ivy League) play the No. 4 seed Princeton Tigers (19-10, 8-6 Ivy League) in the Ivy League tournament Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Yale vs. Princeton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Yale vs. Princeton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yale win (80.2%)

Yale is a 7.5-point favorite against Princeton on Saturday and the total is set at 146.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Yale vs. Princeton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Yale has covered 17 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Princeton is 9-18-0 ATS this season.

Yale covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 58.8% of the time. That's less often than Princeton covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (100%).

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 10 opportunities at home, and they've covered eight times in 13 opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Tigers have an identical winning percentage (.273) at home (3-8-0 record) and away (3-8-0).

Yale has eight wins against the spread in 14 conference games this season.

Princeton's Ivy League record against the spread is 3-11-0.

Yale vs. Princeton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Yale has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 19 times (86.4%) in those games.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 15-2 when favored by -315 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Princeton has gone 2-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +250 or longer.

Yale has an implied victory probability of 75.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Yale vs. Princeton Head-to-Head Comparison

Yale is outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +338 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.2 points per game (19th in college basketball) and allows 69.7 per contest (108th in college basketball).

John Poulakidas' 19.3 points per game lead Yale and rank 33rd in college basketball.

Princeton is outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.2 points per game (164th in college basketball) and gives up 72.5 per outing (201st in college basketball).

Xaivian Lee's 17 points per game paces Princeton and ranks 113th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 7.1 boards on average. They collect 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 26th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.6 per contest.

Nick Townsend tops the Bulldogs with 7.1 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball play).

The Tigers average 30.9 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball), compared to the 30.9 of their opponents.

Caden Pierce leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball).

Yale ranks 16th in college basketball with 105.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 77th in college basketball defensively with 89.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tigers rank 120th in college basketball averaging 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 244th, allowing 95.6 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!