Yale vs Cornell Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Ivy League Tournament Championship

The Ivy League champion will be crowned Sunday as the No. 1 seed Yale Bulldogs (21-7, 13-1 Ivy League) face off against the No. 2 Cornell Big Red (18-10, 9-5 Ivy League) at 12 p.m. ET.

Yale vs. Cornell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Yale vs. Cornell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yale win (72.3%)

To help you make an informed wager on Yale-Cornell outing (in which Yale is a 5.5-point favorite and the total is set at 159.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

Yale vs. Cornell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Yale is 17-10-0 ATS this season.

Cornell is 16-10-0 ATS this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Cornell is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 11-9 ATS record Yale racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 10 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered eight times in 13 opportunities in away games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Big Red have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 6-6-0 record) than on the road (.692, 9-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Yale is 8-7-0 this year.

Cornell is 11-4-0 against the spread in Ivy League play this season.

Yale vs. Cornell: Moneyline Betting Stats

Yale has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 23 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (87%) in those games.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious 17 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or better on the moneyline.

Cornell has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. Cornell has gone 4-4 in those games.

The Big Red are 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

Yale has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Yale vs. Cornell Head-to-Head Comparison

Yale has a +340 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. It is putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball and is giving up 69.2 per contest to rank 91st in college basketball.

John Poulakidas' 19.0 points per game lead Yale and rank 42nd in the country.

Cornell is outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game, with a +225 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.1 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and gives up 77.1 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Nazir Williams' team-leading 14.7 points per game rank him 291st in college basketball.

The Bulldogs grab 35.6 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while conceding 28.5 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Nick Townsend paces the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball action).

The Big Red come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. They are collecting 32.4 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8.

Guy Ragland Jr. tops the Big Red with 5.3 rebounds per game (510th in college basketball).

Yale ranks 15th in college basketball with 105.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 77th in college basketball defensively with 89.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Big Red score 106.0 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while conceding 96.0 points per 100 possessions (252nd in college basketball).

