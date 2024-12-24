Xavier Worthy Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Xavier Worthy and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 20th-ranked passing defense (220.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Worthy a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Steelers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Worthy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Worthy vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.90

44.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

Worthy is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player at his position (107th overall), tallying 113.3 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

During his last three games Worthy has been targeted 28 times, with 18 receptions for 152 yards and one TD, leading to 31.7 fantasy points (10.6 per game) during that period.

Worthy has produced 42.2 fantasy points (8.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 27 passes on 41 targets for 252 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Worthy's fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, when he piled up 18.8 fantasy points with 21 rushing yards and one TD on one carry. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in two balls (on three targets) for 47 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Xavier Worthy delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (-1.0 points) in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in zero balls for zero yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of seven players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Xavier Worthy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.