3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Chiefs at Giants on Sunday Night Football

With no Xavier Worthy for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night against the New York Giants, there's volume to be had.

Can that lead to some value in Chiefs players for our FanDuel Picks lineups?

Let's take a look at some plays I like for Sunday Night Football.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Chiefs at Giants

JuJu Smith-Schuster Less Than 30.5 Receiving Yards

Even with no Worthy, this number for JuJu Smith-Schuster feels too high.

Smith-Schuster has 8 targets through 2 games, amounting to just an 11.9% target share. None of those have been deep (more than 15 yards downfield), either, meaning he needs volume to rack up yardage.

I'd love to try to buy into the Chiefs' pass-catchers with no Worthy, but the injury is fully baked into this number, leading to a fade on Smith-Schuster.

Cam Skattebo More Than 0.5 Touchdowns (Spicy Pick)

We may have seen a changing of the guard last week in the Giants' backfield.

After Tyrone Tracy Jr. was critical of the coaching staff, it was Cam Skattebo who led the running-back room in snaps in Week 2. Skattebo also had 6 of 13 team carries or targets inside the red zone, and he cashed one in for a touchdown.

If the Giants get in close, Skattebo should be involved. Thus, I'm willing to ride with him given the spicy label on this category.

Wan'Dale Robinson More Than 45.5 Receiving Yards

Wan'Dale Robinson's role has been great through two games, and I don't think that's being factored in enough here.

Robinson already has five deep targets this year. He had nine all of last year. His overall target share is 25.0% with 8 and 10 targets across the first 2 games.

Although Robinson had more than 45.5 receiving yards in just 7 of 17 games last year, he has had 55 and 142 this year. We are buying high, but I think that's justified given his early usage.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.