Xavier Worthy Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

In Week 13 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), wideout Xavier Worthy and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (208.1 yards allowed per game).

Considering Worthy for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Raiders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Worthy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Worthy vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: November 29, 2024

November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.07

36.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Worthy is currently the 34th-ranked player in fantasy (128th overall), with 76.2 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, Worthy has compiled 118 yards and one score on nine catches (15 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 19.0 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that stretch.

Worthy has compiled 27.7 total fantasy points (5.5 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 13 balls (on 25 targets) for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Worthy's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried one time for 21 yards and one touchdown on his way to 18.8 fantasy points. He also had two receptions (on three targets) for 47 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Xavier Worthy delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (-1.0 points) in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in zero balls for zero yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

Four players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Xavier Worthy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.