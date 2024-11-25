Xavier vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 25

The Xavier Musketeers (5-0) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) on November 25, 2024.

Xavier vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Xavier vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Xavier win (52.3%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Monday's Xavier-South Carolina spread (Xavier -6.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Xavier vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Xavier has won two games against the spread this season.

South Carolina has won two games against the spread this season.

Xavier covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than South Carolina covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home last season, the Musketeers had a better record against the spread (9-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-6-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Gamecocks had a lower winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than away (.818, 9-2-0).

Xavier vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Xavier has been listed as the moneyline favorite four times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Musketeers have not lost in four games this year when favored by -245 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Xavier has an implied victory probability of 71% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Xavier vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Xavier is outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game with a +100 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.2 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allows 64.2 per outing (55th in college basketball).

Ryan Conwell paces Xavier, scoring 18.2 points per game (79th in college basketball).

South Carolina is outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game, with a +41 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.4 points per game (165th in college basketball) and gives up 70.2 per outing (164th in college basketball).

South Carolina's leading scorer, Collin Murray-Boyles, is 190th in the nation, putting up 16.2 points per game.

The Musketeers pull down 31.8 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball) while conceding 28.0 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Zach Freemantle tops the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (175th in college basketball action).

The Gamecocks record 34.6 rebounds per game (144th in college basketball) while conceding 32.0 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Murray-Boyles is 33rd in college basketball with 9.4 rebounds per game, leading the Gamecocks.

Xavier ranks 16th in college basketball by averaging 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 112th in college basketball, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks rank 157th in college basketball averaging 98.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 161st, allowing 88.0 points per 100 possessions.

