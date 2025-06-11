Worst Scores in U.S. Open History: Golf Records for Highest Round and Winning Score

The U.S. Open Golf Championship was first played in 1895, when Horace Rawlins won $150 by taking first place with a two-round score of 173 (91-82).

Golf has obviously come a long way since then, and the U.S. Open has seen its fair share of legendary performances. On the other hand, thanks to the supreme difficulty of U.S. Open courses, there have been a few notable performances some golfers would like to forget.

With that in mind, here's a look at the highest scoring round in U.S. Open history, categorized by each round and any round across the weekend. We've also included the highest scoring rounds by winning golfers in this list.

Highest Scoring Rounds in U.S. Open History

All-Time Highest Scoring Round

The all-time highest-scoring (or worst) U.S. Open round took place in 1898 when J.D. Tucker shot a 157 for 18 holes at the Myopia Hunt Club in South Hamilton, Massachusetts.

Tucker shot this 157 in the first round of the 1898 U.S. Open and owns the highest-score ever recorded in an opening round at this historic golf tournament.

Highest Scoring Second Round

In 1899, W.E. Stoddard recorded the highest-scoring second round of all-time at the U.S. Open after shooting a 106 on the Roland Park Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Highest Scoring Third Round

In the same year of 1899, O. McCammon shot a 110 in the third round at the Roland Park Course. This is considered the highest-scoring third round in U.S. Open history.

Highest Scoring Fourth Round

McCammon also owns the highest-scoring round of all-time for a fourth round at the U.S. Open. He shot 116 at the Roland Park Course, also in 1899.

Highest Score on One Hole

In 1938, Ray Ainsley recorded the highest score on a single hole in U.S. Open history with 19 on the par-4 16th hole at Cherry Hills.

Highest Score to Lead Field After First Round

Three players tied for the highest score to ever lead the U.S. Open field after 18 holes or one round. This took place in 1895 when Willie Dunn, James Foulis and Willie Campbell each finished with 89.

Highest Score to Lead Field After 36 Holes

In the same year of 1895, Horace Rawlins recorded the highest score to lead the U.S. Open field after 36 holes or two rounds when he shot 173 (91-82).

Highest Score to Lead Field After 54 Holes

Stewart Gardner owns the highest score to ever lead the U.S. Open after 54 holes or three rounds. He recorded a score of 249 in 1901 with rounds of 86-82-81.

Highest Winning Score in the U.S. Open

The highest winning score in U.S. Open history belongs to Willie Anderson. He recorded a total score of 331 over 72 holes or four rounds in the 1901 tournament. Anderson won this U.S. Open title in a playoff.

