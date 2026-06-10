World Cup Picks: 3 Best Futures Bets to Make Before the World Cup Kicks Off

World Cup Futures Picks in Summary

Spain to Win the World Cup (+450)

Portugal to Reach the Semifinals (+190)

Austria to Advance to the Round of 16 (+185)

It's almost here -- the 2026 World Cup starts tomorrow with Mexico vs. South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Here are three bets to make before the action kicks off in less than 24 hours.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Futures: Picks and Best Bets

Spain enters the tournament as the consensus betting favorite after winning Euro 2024 and continuing to develop one of the deepest squads in international football. Led by Rodri, Pedri, and superstar winger Lamine Yamal, La Roja combines elite possession play with far more attacking directness than previous Spanish sides.

The draw is also favorable. Spain should be expected to win Group H and avoid a major heavyweight until the latter stages of the knockout rounds.

In a tournament where midfield control often determines champions, Spain may possess the best midfield unit in the world, and Yamal is one of the best playmakers on the planet who has already shown he can do it on the biggest stages.

Portugal isn't receiving as much attention as Spain, France, or England, but this may be the deepest Portuguese squad ever assembled. Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, and a strong defensive core provide quality throughout the lineup.

Group K is manageable, with Colombia viewed as the primary challenger. If Portugal wins the group, it could avoid an early meeting with one of the tournament favorites and build momentum through the knockout stage.

In a 48-team format, bracket path matters massively, and Portugal's route looks attractive.

Austria is one of the most intriguing value plays in the tournament. Under Ralf Rangnick, Austria has become one of Europe's most organized and aggressive pressing teams. They landed in Group J alongside Argentina, Algeria, and Jordan, and they are favorites to finish second behind the defending champions. I think they might be able to give Argentina all it can handle, too.

Austria's biggest advantage is consistency. While Algeria has talent, Austria's midfield depth, tactical discipline, and experience against top European competition make them well-positioned to secure the group's second automatic qualification spot. Even if Argentina tops the group, Austria can make a run to the Round of 16.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.