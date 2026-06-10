2026 World Cup Group L Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group L and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group L Overview, Betting Odds

England: -250

-250 Croatia: +330

+330 Ghana: +1100

+1100 Panama: +3000

England World Cup Preview

England enters the World Cup as the favorite to win Group L and one of the strongest contenders to lift the trophy. Under manager Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions boast one of the deepest squads in the tournament, led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka. England's blend of world-class talent, tournament experience, and squad depth should allow them to navigate a challenging group. Their opening match against Croatia will likely determine the race for first place.

Croatia World Cup Preview

Croatia continues to punch above its weight on the international stage and arrives in North America with another talented squad. While several veterans from the nation's golden generation remain involved, younger players have stepped into key roles around stars such as Luka Modrić, Joško Gvardiol, and Mateo Kovačić. Croatia's tournament pedigree is difficult to ignore after reaching the 2018 final and the 2022 semifinals. Their experience in high-pressure matches should make them favorites to secure second place.

Ghana World Cup Preview

Ghana returns to the World Cup looking to recreate some of the magic that carried the Black Stars to the quarterfinals in 2010. The squad features a strong mix of athleticism, pace, and attacking talent, highlighted by Antoine Semenyo and Iñaki Williams. Ghana has enough quality to challenge Croatia for second place, but consistency against elite opposition remains a concern. If the Black Stars can earn a positive result against Croatia on the final matchday, they could find themselves in the qualification conversation.

Panama World Cup Preview

Panama enters its second World Cup appearance eager to prove it belongs on the biggest stage. Los Canaleros have developed into one of CONCACAF's most organized and disciplined sides, relying on teamwork and defensive structure rather than star power. Panama's path to advancement is difficult in such a competitive group, but its qualifying campaign showed a team capable of grinding out results. Even if progression proves unlikely, Panama has enough quality to impact the race for the knockout rounds.

World Cup Group L Schedule

All times Eastern

Date Match June 17, 2026 England vs. Croatia June 17, 2026 Ghana vs. Panama June 23, 2026 England vs. Ghana June 23, 2026 Panama vs. Croatia June 27, 2026 Panama vs. England June 27, 2026 Croatia vs. Ghana

Group L World Cup Best Bet

Croatia's tournament experience should prove decisive in Group L. The Vatreni have consistently delivered on the world's biggest stage, reaching the 2018 World Cup final and the 2022 semifinals, and they continue to feature a core of players accustomed to high-pressure international matches. While Ghana possesses the athleticism and attacking talent to make things interesting, Croatia's midfield quality, led by Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić, gives them an edge in controlling games and keeping possession. Assuming they take points from Panama and avoid defeat against Ghana, Croatia should have enough to finish behind England and advance to the knockout rounds.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.