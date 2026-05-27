World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Odds: Top Scorers & Best Bets

Golden Boot Odds, Best Bets In Summary

Kylian Mbappe (+600): Defending winner, France favorite, best group draw

Harry Kane (+700): Best goal ratio in Europe, England goes deep

Mikel Oyarzabal (+1800): Appealing value, Spain No. 9, penalty taker



The Golden Boot race is one of the most fun futures markets at any World Cup — and in 2026, it's particularly wide open. An expanded 48-team field means more games, more opportunities for elite strikers to build big tallies early, and more potential for an unexpected name to emerge from a favorable bracket.

Below is the complete Golden Boot breakdown with the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, along with our best bets and value picks across the market.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds (FanDuel)

Player Country Odds Kylian Mbappe France +600 Harry Kane England +700 Lionel Messi Argentina +1200 Erling Haaland Norway +1400 Lamine Yamal Spain +1800 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain +1800 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal +2000 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Favorite: Kylian Mbappe (+600)

Mbappe is the sensible pick to lead this market and deserves his spot at the top. He's the defending Golden Boot winner after scoring eight goals in Qatar 2022, he's France's primary striker and penalty taker, and France are one of the two co-favorites to win the entire tournament. His club form at Real Madrid this season underscores that he's hitting this World Cup in the best shape of his career, finishing as La Liga's top scorer.

The knock on Mbappe is France's attacking depth. Dembele and Olise both compete for the same types of chances, and France can occasionally spread goal contributions around rather than channeling everything through their No. 7. But France's group — Senegal, Iraq, and Norway — is manageable enough that Mbappe should build an early goal tally before the knockout rounds arrive.

The Contender: Harry Kane (+700)

Kane might be the most reliable goal-scorer in world football by pure numbers. He averaged more than a goal per game across all competitions at Bayern Munich this season — 36 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances alone. He won the Golden Boot in 2018 and arrives at this World Cup in the best form of his career.

England drew Group L with Croatia, Panama, and Ghana, which is about as kind a group-stage draw as Kane could have hoped for. Multiple high-scoring England outputs against Panama and Ghana — historically weaker opposition — could allow Kane to build an early lead in Golden Boot race before the knockout rounds begin.

If England go deep under Tuchel — and the +600 odds for England to win the tournament suggest genuine belief — Kane could be scoring into the semifinals or beyond.

The Wildcard: Erling Haaland (+1400)

Haaland averaged 55 goals in 48 Norway appearances heading into this tournament, and in favorable matchups, he offers huge upside. His first World Cup is one of the tournament's biggest storylines.

The problem is Norway's group. They're drawn alongside France — the tournament's second favorite — and Senegal in Group I. Haaland needs Norway to advance for his goal tally to grow, and that path runs directly through a France side featuring Mbappe, Dembele, and Olise. If Norway can make a deep run, Haaland has the goal-scoring upside to win the Golden Boot.

The Value Pick: Mikel Oyarzabal (+1800)

Oyarzabal is Spain's first-choice striker and penalty taker, averaged a goal every 74 minutes during European qualifying, and scored the winner in the Euro 2024 final — proving he can handle the biggest stages in European soccer. Spain drew Group H with Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde, which should produce a healthy early goal tally before the knockout rounds.

The market might be too low Oyarzabal because Yamal attracts far more attention despite playing as a winger. Yamal creates; Oyarzabal finishes. For Golden Boot purposes, the finisher is the one you want — and +1800 for Spain's confirmed No. 9 on a team expected to go deep in the tournament is solid value.

What About Lamine Yamal (+1800)?

Yamal has been one of the most exciting players in the world this season, recording 22 goals and 18 assists in 44 matches for Barcelona. He is 18 years old and was runner-up for the Ballon d'Or — the highest placement ever for a teenager. But Yamal plays as a winger, not a striker, and the Golden Boot has rarely gone to a winger unless they're contributing a huge number of goals. For the Golden Ball — the tournament's best player award — Yamal is an intriguing play at +700.

Note: Yamal was ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 club season with a hamstring injury. His fitness heading into the World Cup will be a significant storyline and worth monitoring for any odds movement.

The Legends: Messi (+1200) and Ronaldo (+2000)

Lionel Messi enters what is widely expected to be his final World Cup as both a sentimental favorite and a genuine contender. He is Argentina's penalty taker and has scored in every major tournament stage across his career. Argentina drew Group J with Austria, Algeria, and Jordan — maybe the weakest group in the tournament. If Messi plays and is fit, expect a big group-stage haul against limited opposition.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be 41 at the start of the tournament and represents Portugal for a record sixth World Cup. He remains Portugal's penalty taker and has scored in five different World Cups. The question at this stage of CR7's career is whether manager Roberto Martinez will keep him as a key cog or slowly reduce his role.

For group-stage previews, team news, and updated odds as the tournament approaches, visit our World Cup research hub for the full breakdown.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions About World Cup Betting

What is the most popular World Cup bet?

Outright winner (who lifts the trophy) is the most popular single futures market. Match-by-match, the moneyline is the most popular individual game bet, followed by total goals over/under.

Does a draw count in World Cup match betting?

Yes, in group stage betting, all three outcomes — home win, draw, away win — are valid results. In knockout stage betting, most markets apply to 90 minutes only, meaning a draw after 90 minutes is a valid result even if extra time and penalties determine the actual winner. Always check FanDuel's market description.

What happens to my bet if a match goes to extra time?

If you bet on a team to "win" the match on FanDuel and the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, your bet typically loses (for moneyline bets) or voids (for draw no bet markets). The "to advance" market covers extra time and penalties and is a separate bet type.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

Who is defending champion at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout against France.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.