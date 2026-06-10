2026 World Cup Group I Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group I and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group I Overview, Betting Odds

France: -200

-200 Norway: +280

+280 Senegal: +700

+700 Iraq: +6500

France World Cup Preview

France enters the tournament as the clear favorite in Group I and one of the strongest contenders to win the World Cup. Didier Deschamps' squad is loaded with elite talent across every position, headlined by Kylian Mbappé and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé. France has reached two of the last three World Cup finals and possesses the depth and experience needed to navigate even the toughest groups. Their opening match against Senegal could be tricky, but Les Bleus should be expected to finish atop the standings.

Senegal World Cup Preview

Senegal arrives at the World Cup as one of Africa's strongest representatives and a legitimate threat to advance from Group I. The Lions of Teranga blend experienced leaders such as Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Édouard Mendy with a younger generation led by Nicolas Jackson. Their athleticism, defensive organization, and tournament experience make them difficult opponents for anyone. If Senegal can earn a positive result against Norway in the second match, they will be in excellent position to challenge for a knockout-stage berth.

Norway World Cup Preview

Norway returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and does so with arguably the most talented generation in modern Norwegian football history. Erling Haaland provides one of the world's most feared goal-scoring threats, while Martin Ødegaard gives Norway creativity and control in midfield. The Norwegians impressed throughout qualifying and have enough talent to challenge Senegal for second place. Their head-to-head showdown with Senegal on Matchday 2 could ultimately determine who advances alongside France.

Iraq World Cup Preview

Iraq enters the tournament as the underdog of Group I but has already exceeded expectations simply by qualifying. The Lions of Mesopotamia survived a lengthy qualification journey and earned their spot through the intercontinental playoffs. Iraq is expected to rely on a compact defensive structure and counterattacking style under Graham Arnold. While advancing would be a major upset, they have shown throughout qualifying that they are capable of frustrating more talented opponents.

World Cup Group I Schedule

All times Eastern

Date Match June 16, 2026 France vs. Senegal June 16, 2026 Iraq vs. Norway June 22, 2026 France vs. Iraq June 22, 2026 Norway vs. Senegal June 26, 2026 Norway vs. France June 26, 2026 Senegal vs. Iraq

Group I World Cup Best Bet

Senegal has the experience and defensive foundation needed to edge Norway in what should be one of the tightest races for second place in the tournament. Players such as Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Édouard Mendy have competed in multiple major international tournaments and understand how to manage pressure-packed matches. While Norway boasts world-class stars in Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Senegal arguably has the more complete squad from front to back. Their physicality, athleticism, and defensive organization should allow them to earn the crucial result against Norway and secure a runner-up finish behind France.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.