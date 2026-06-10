2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group K and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group K Overview, Betting Odds

Portugal: -210

-210 Colombia: +200

+200 Congo: +2000

+2000 Uzbekistan: +2700

Portugal World Cup Preview

Portugal enters Group K as the favorite and one of the strongest teams in the entire tournament. Roberto Martínez's squad is loaded with world-class talent, featuring a blend of experienced stars and players in their prime. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make history with a record sixth World Cup appearance, while midfielders Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes provide creativity and control. Portugal should have enough quality to navigate a challenging group and secure first place.

Colombia World Cup Preview

Colombia arrives in North America with high expectations after an impressive qualifying campaign. Under Néstor Lorenzo, La Tricolor has developed into a disciplined and dangerous side capable of competing with elite nations. Luis Díaz remains the team's biggest attacking threat, while experienced playmakers James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero continue to provide creativity. Colombia's blend of experience and attacking talent makes them a strong candidate to reach the knockout rounds.

Congo World Cup Preview

DR Congo returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1974 and enters the tournament as one of Africa's most dangerous underdogs. The Leopards survived a difficult qualification path and possess plenty of athleticism and physicality throughout the squad. Coach Sébastien Desabre has built a resilient team that thrives on defensive organization and quick transitions. While advancing would be an upset, DR Congo has enough quality to make life difficult for every team in the group.

Uzbekistan World Cup Preview

Uzbekistan is one of the most intriguing stories of the 2026 World Cup, making its first-ever appearance on football's biggest stage. Guided by coach Fabio Cannavaro, the White Wolves qualified through an impressive AFC campaign and showed remarkable consistency throughout the process. While they lack the star power of Portugal and Colombia, they are organized, disciplined, and difficult to break down. Uzbekistan could emerge as one of the tournament's surprise teams if they can pick up points early.

World Cup Group K Schedule

All times Eastern

Date Match June 17, 2026 Portugal vs. DR Congo June 17, 2026 Uzbekistan vs. Colombia June 23, 2026 Colombia vs. DR Congo June 23, 2026 Portugal vs. Uzbekistan June 27, 2026 Colombia vs. Portugal June 27, 2026 DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

Group K World Cup Best Bet

Colombia has a solid combination of experience, talent, and tactical stability to secure second place in Group K. Luis Díaz gives the team a genuine game-changing threat in attack, while veterans such as James Rodríguez provide leadership and composure in key moments. Although Portugal possesses more overall depth and star power, Colombia should be favored against both Uzbekistan and DR Congo. If La Tricolor takes care of business in those matches, they will likely enter the final group-stage showdown with Portugal already in a strong position to advance to the knockout rounds.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.