2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group J and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group J Overview, Betting Odds

Argentina: -250

-250 Austria: +370

+370 Algeria: +750

+750 Jordan: +7000

Argentina World Cup Preview

Argentina enters the tournament as the defending World Cup champion and the clear favorite to top Group J. Lionel Scaloni has built one of the most complete and resilient teams in international football, blending experienced stars with a new generation of talent. While the roster has evolved since the triumph in Qatar, the winning mentality remains intact. Argentina should have enough quality to navigate the group comfortably and once again position itself as a serious contender for the title.

Austria World Cup Preview

Austria may be one of the most underrated teams in the entire tournament. Under Ralf Rangnick, they have developed into an aggressive, high-pressing side capable of troubling elite opponents. Led by midfield engine Marcel Sabitzer and a deep, organized squad, Austria enters the World Cup with genuine hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Their Matchday 2 clash against Argentina will be a major test, but the opener against Jordan could set the tone for a successful campaign.

Algeria World Cup Preview

Algeria returns to the World Cup looking to recapture the magic of its memorable 2014 run. The Desert Foxes possess plenty of technical quality and attacking flair, with several players competing at a high level in Europe. Algeria has enough talent to challenge Austria for second place, but consistency has been an issue in recent years. Their match against Austria on the final matchday could ultimately decide who advances.

Jordan World Cup Preview

Jordan is one of the feel-good stories of the 2026 World Cup, making its first appearance on the sport's biggest stage. The nation has steadily improved over the past decade and earned qualification through a series of impressive results in Asia. Jordan will likely focus on defensive organization and disciplined team play against more talented opponents. Advancing would be a major surprise, but simply reaching the tournament represents a historic achievement.

World Cup Group J Schedule

All times Eastern

Date Match June 16, 2026 Argentina vs. Algeria June 16, 2026 Austria vs. Jordan June 22, 2026 Argentina vs. Austria June 22, 2026 Jordan vs. Algeria June 27, 2026 Jordan vs. Argentina June 27, 2026 Algeria vs. Austria

Group J World Cup Best Bet

Austria enters Group J as the most balanced challenger behind Argentina. Ralf Rangnick's system has transformed the Austrians into a relentless pressing team that consistently creates chances and makes opponents uncomfortable. While Algeria boasts dangerous attacking talent, Austria has greater depth throughout the squad and a stronger defensive foundation. If Austria can defeat Jordan in its opener, it should enter the final group match against Algeria needing only a result to secure second place and advance to the knockout rounds.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.