2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group H and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group H Overview, Betting Odds

Spain: -450

-450 Uruguay: +430

+430 Saudi Arabia: +4550

+4550 Cape Verde: +6000

Spain World Cup Preview

Spain enters the 2026 World Cup as the favorite to win Group H and one of the leading contenders to lift the trophy. The reigning European champions breezed through qualifying and arrive with a talented core that blends veterans like Rodri with emerging stars such as Lamine Yamal. Under coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain has evolved beyond the traditional tiki-taka style into a more direct, high-pressing side capable of overwhelming opponents. Their biggest challenge in the group stage will likely come from Uruguay, but anything less than first place would be considered a disappointment.

Uruguay World Cup Preview

Uruguay brings a fascinating mix of World Cup tradition and modern talent. Two-time world champions, La Celeste are led by the intense and demanding Marcelo Bielsa, whose high-energy system has produced both impressive performances and occasional inconsistency. Midfielder Federico Valverde remains the heartbeat of the squad, while players like Darwin Núñez and Ronald Araújo provide quality at both ends of the pitch. Uruguay should have enough talent to advance, but their showdown with Spain on the final matchday could determine who tops the group.

Saudi Arabia World Cup Preview

Saudi Arabia has become a regular fixture at the World Cup and remains one of Asia's most competitive national teams. The Green Falcons qualified through a difficult AFC campaign and enter the tournament with a squad that has significant chemistry thanks to many players coming from the domestic league. Veteran playmaker Salem Al-Dawsari remains the team's biggest attacking threat and the symbol of a side that famously defeated Argentina in 2022. Saudi Arabia may not possess the star power of Spain or Uruguay, but they are organized, disciplined, and fully capable of making the race for second place uncomfortable.

Cape Verde World Cup Preview

Cape Verde is one of the feel-good stories of the 2026 World Cup, making its first-ever appearance on soccer's biggest stage. The Blue Sharks earned their historic qualification through a disciplined and impressive African qualifying campaign, highlighted by an unbeaten home record and several notable results against stronger opposition. Coach Bubista has built a team known for organization, resilience, and collective spirit rather than individual stars. While advancing from the group would be a major surprise, Cape Verde has enough talent and confidence to make life difficult for every opponent.

World Cup Group H Schedule

All times Eastern

Date Match Venue June 15, 2026 Spain vs. Cape Verde Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta) June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Miami Stadium (Miami) June 21, 2026 Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta) June 21, 2026 Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Miami Stadium (Miami) June 26, 2026 Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Houston Stadium (Houston) June 26, 2026 Uruguay vs. Spain Guadalajara Stadium (Guadalajara)

Group H World Cup Best Bet

Uruguay has a favorable path to a second-place finish in Group H thanks to its blend of experience, talent, and tactical discipline. While Spain is the most complete team in the group and a sizable favorite to win it, Uruguay should be able to collect points against both Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. The midfield duo of Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte gives La Celeste a significant advantage in controlling matches against lesser foes, while Darwin Núñez provides the attacking firepower needed to capitalize on scoring chances. Uruguay's defensive core, anchored by Ronald Araújo, should also help them avoid costly mistakes against the group's underdogs. Assuming they take care of business in their first two matches, Uruguay would likely enter the final group game against Spain needing only a result to secure second place and advance to the knockout rounds.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.