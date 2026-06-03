World Cup History: Countries With the Most World Cup Titles

World Cup Titles at a Glance

Brazil 5

Italy 4

Germany 4

Argentina 3

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and one team will etch itself into the history.

World Cup trophies are not spread evenly across the globe. They congregate in Europe and South America. Not only has a non-Euro, non-South American team never won a World Cup, but they've never even been to the finals.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Titles By Country

Country Titles Years Won Brazil 5 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 Germany 4 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 Italy 4 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 Argentina 3 1978, 1986, 2022 France 2 1998, 2018 Uruguay 2 1930, 1950 England 1 1966 View Full Table ChevronDown

Eight countries have won the FIFA World Cup across 22 tournaments (1930–2022). Brazil's five titles make them the most successful nation in the competition's history.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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