United States World Cup Odds: Analysis and Prediction for the USMNT

United States World Cup Odds at a Glance

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event for soccer in the United States.

What are the chances of the USMNT riding the home momentum and making a deep run? Here's what the betting odds have to say about the United States ahead of the tourney.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

USMNT Betting Odds for the 2026 World Cup

USMNT Group Stage Odds

USMNT Player Props for the World Cup

Odds to lead the US in goals:

Player Odds Christian Pulisic +340 Folarin Balogun +380 Ricardo Pepi +750 Malik Tillman +750 Haji Wright +750 Brenden Aaronson +1200 Giovanni Reyna +1400 View Full Table ChevronDown

United States World Cup Best Bet: Balogun Top Goalscorer (+380)

Balogun should be the top striker for the US, and unlike his main competition in this market -- Christian Pulisic (+340) -- Balogun will likely spend the vast majority of his time operating centrally in prime goal-scoring position.

Playing his club ball for Monaco, Balogun is coming off a quality season, netting 19 goals and five assists in 43 games across Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and the UEFA Champions League.

A player with blistering pace, Balogun can be lethal on counters and is also a threat in the air.

I think he's an intriguing bet at these odds and may be in store for a breakout summer.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.