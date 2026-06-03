Is Lionel Messi Playing in the 2026 World Cup?

After winning the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi is back, playing in what will almost surely be his final World Cup.

What can you expect from Messi and Argentina in 2026? Here's what the betting odds have to say.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Lionel Messi 2026 World Cup

Messi World Cup Betting Odds

Argentina World Cup Odds

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.